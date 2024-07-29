Youths protested against economic hardships in Niger state on Monday morning, but the state government dismissed the claims

Governor Bago, in a statement, dismissed media reports of the protest and urged residents to continue their daily activities without fear

Interestingly, the Niger state police command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development and said its men swiftly intervened to disperse the protesters

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Niger state police command has confirmed that some youths took to the streets of Suleja in the state on Monday morning, July 29, to protest against the economic crisis in Nigeria.

Police confirm protest in Niger. Image of police boss IG Egbetokun for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Legit. ng reported that protesters wielded placards along the Suleja axis of the Abuja-Kaduna road on Monday morning with messages such as ‘Hardship is unbearable’, and ‘fuel subsidy must be back’.

However, in a statement, Aisha Wakaso, Governor Mohammed Bago's special adviser on print media, said there was no protest in the state.

The state government described the development as false and urged residents to continue daily activities without fear.

However, the spokesperson of the Niger state police command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the police operatives dispersed the protesters.

Abiodun said the Commissioner of police in the state had directed massive deployment of security operatives and operational gadgets in collaboration with sister security agencies to prevent any break down of law and order across the state, Daily Trust reported.

Abiodun said:

“Some boys were sighted along Kaduna road in Suleja in an attempt to block the road, the Area Commander Suleja swiftly moved with his team to the scene and the boys were dispersed peacefully.

“However, the operation Show of Force led by the Area Commander Suleja is ongoing for monitoring and intervention where any challenges may be observed.

“Members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, as the Police and other security agencies are up and doing for monitoring and intervention.”

A resident in Suleja, Abdullahi Ibrahim also confirmed the development and said that some shop owners had closed for fear of looting.

The government has been making several efforts to prevent the protests from holding.

Read more about planned nationwide protest:

Lagos protesters to receive free legal service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng