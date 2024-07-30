The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has announced their decision to abstain from the nationwide protests scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024

Acting National President Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu stated that the decision aligns with the elders' advice and aims to address regional challenges through constructive dialogue

The group expressed concerns that the protests could lead to violence and damage to Igbo businesses

This was reiterated at a press conference in Enugu following an Emergency Convention of Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders 2024, titled “State of the Nation."

The organization acknowledged the significant issues facing the South East, including economic hardship, high youth unemployment, and inadequate representation in governance.

Our decision aligns with our fathers, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths

Acting National President Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu stated that, in alignment with the decision of their elders, the Igbo youths have decided against participating in the protests, The Punch reported.

Instead, they will seek to address their challenges through constructive dialogue with the Federal Government and South East governors to find effective solutions.

Furthermore, Okpalaezeukwu said this strategy is designed to encourage productive collaboration rather than conflict, to achieve more meaningful and lasting outcomes for the region's youth.

Okpalaezeukwu emphasized that while the hunger protest is a legitimate and understandable response to the nation's current challenges, there is concern that it could lead to the loss of lives and property among Igbo citizens, similar to the violence experienced during the EndSARS protest in 2020, The Guardian reported.

He stated:

“We wish to avoid a repeat of the destruction of our investments and the potential for our people to become targets in protest zones.

“We are committed to engaging in constructive dialogue to ensure our concerns are addressed and to secure fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.”

Okpalaezeukwu: Igbo businesses are always threatened

He expressed concern that even before the protest has begun, Igbo businesses in cities like Abuja and Lagos are facing threats.

“We want to prevent further violence and property damage affecting our people.”

Tinubu's govt urged to appoint Igbo youths

Speaking further, the group called on the Tinubu-led administration to appoint Igbo youths to relevant positions.

Okpalaezeukwu said:

“We call for the appointment of Igbo youths to political positions to be integrated into the government.

"We hope that, with continued dialogue, the government will address the issues affecting the South East now that the civil war is a thing of the past.”

