Kanoi state - Security agents, believed to be from the State Security Services (SSS), have detained Kano trader Bashir Yunusa for wearing T-shirts that promote upcoming nationwide protests against economic hardship in Nigeria.

Yunusa, who operates a business at Kantin Kwari Market in Kano, was reportedly arrested on Friday, July 19, after sharing a Facebook post featuring a T-shirt with the slogan “End Bad Governance in Nigeria 2024—Arewa Mufarka” [North Arise].

Ibrahim Abubakar, a friend of Usman, posted on Facebook that Yunusa, known locally as Dan Filo, was apprehended by security personnel within the market area, as reported by Daily Nigerian.

He said:

“My friend, Bashir Yunusa (Dan Fillo), is a businessman in Kano’s Kwari Market and holds a degree from Al-Qalam University in Katsina State. He was detained by Nigerian security forces at the market.

"Please share this information and tag anyone who might assist in securing his release. He is an orphan and has a mother who depends on him.”

State Security reacts

When asked for a comment, SSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya denied any involvement of the SSS in the arrest.

Afunanya described the report as untrue.

Amnesty Nigeria condemns the arrest

In response to the arrest, Amnesty Nigeria took to X urging Nigerian authorities to release Yunusa immediately and unconditionally.

Amnesty Nigeria said:

“Amnesty International denounces the illegal detention of Bashir Abubakar for promoting ‘End Bad Governance in Nigeria’ t-shirts in Kano. We call on Nigerian authorities to release him immediately and without conditions. The right to freedom of expression must be upheld.”

On Wednesday, Kano-based TikTok Junaidu Abdullahi (known as Abusalma) was arrested and imprisoned for urging mass protests against the widespread hunger and economic hardship affecting the country.

