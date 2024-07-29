The telecom companies in Nigeria have released procedures for subscribers to restore their barred SIM cards

This was in response to the efforts to secure the national SIM registration database, which earlier caused temporary disruption of services for some users

The Telecom companies, including MTN, Airtel and Glo, in a statement on Monday, July 29, released different shortcodes and procedures for subscribers to unbar their SIMs

Nigerian telecom companies have provided guidelines to help subscribers restore their SIM card connectivity following disconnections caused by the NIN-SIM harmonisation exercise.

The initiative aims to enhance the integrity of the national SIM registration database but has caused temporary service disruptions for many users.

To assist affected customers, telecom companies have outlined step-by-step procedures to unblock their SIM cards and restore connectivity.

The guidelines were released in a statement on Monday, July 29. They provide clear instructions for subscribers to follow to regain access to their mobile services.

Below are the guidelines:

Airtel Nigeria

To unblock your Airtel SIM card, simply dial *121# and enter your 11-digit National Identification Number (NIN).

You will receive a confirmation message indicating that your Airtel SIM card has been successfully restored and is now active.

9mobile

To unlock your blocked 9mobile (EMTS), dial *200*8#.

Glo Nigeria

For Glo, dial 109, followed by your 11-digit NIN number (for example, *109*12345678901#) and follow the prompts to submit your NIN.

MTN Nigeria

To unblock your MTN SIM card, follow these steps: Visit the MTN NIN portal at (nin.mtn.ng) to check the status of your NIN linking.

If your NIN is not linked, proceed to link it by providing the required One-Time Password (OTP) and your 11-digit NIN.

Once your NIN is successfully linked, your MTN line will be automatically restored and unbarred.

Smile SIMs

For assistance with unblocking your Smile SIM card, you can send your NIN to their customer care team at customercare@smile.com.ng or call their customer care hotline at 07020444444

Once you provide the necessary consent and verify your 11-digit NIN, our team will help unblock your line and restore your service.

Spectranet

To unblock your Spectranet SIM card, follow these steps: Call the customer care hotline at 8002345678. Email the customer care team at care@spectranet.com.ng

You will need to submit your 11-digit NIN and complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification at a Spectranet store. Note that online NIN submission is also available, but KYC verification at a Spectranet store is still required to complete the process and restore your service.

Ntel

Visit any Ntel store in person, and bring your 11-digit NIN. Provide your fingerprint for verification, which will be matched with your existing Know Your Customer (KYC) profile

Once verified and with your consent, your line will be updated and restored, and the bar will be lifted.

