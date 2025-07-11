A Nigerian lady celebrated her new bungalow construction, revealing it was built using 9-inch hollow blocks

She said she owned three properties and encouraged women to avoid relationships with poor men

Many reacted as she advised women to learn from her, flaunting her bungalow, which was under construction

A Nigerian lady, Cindy Chidera Umeh, showed off the latest bungalow she was building and celebrated her achievements.

She stated that she owned 3 landed properties in her name, as she advised women.

A Nigerian lady celebrates her new bungalow construction, revealing how she built it. Photo: Cindy Chidera Umeh

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Cindy said she built her bungalow with 9-inch hollow block.

She flaunted photos of the building and advised women to run away from poor men.

According to her, such men had only misery and bad luck to offer.

She said in her post:

“Let it be known that I built my beautiful bungalow with 9 inches hallow block. Another engineer will take over the site soon. LET IT BE KNOWN CINDY OWNS 3 landed properties a very big building to her name. WHATEVER YOU DO IN this life MY WOMEN. RUN AWAY FROM POOR MEN.”

Advising women to learn from her, she added:

“They have nothing to offer you except miseries and bad luck. Learn from me. Learn!! Be wise.”

A Nigerian lady, Cindy Chidera Umeh, shows off the latest bungalow she is building. Photo: Cindy Chidera Umeh

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s latest bungalow building

Mirabel Sunny said:

"This is good, you have done well, getting this from a man isn't easy. You aren't the first, I support you as long as your relationship isn't causing any havoc in his home and you are at peace with the family."

Princess Pretty Pat said:

"The fact you are building your house even if you are sleeping on the road I'll still appreciate the woman that you are, you are wise for not giving the money you will use to become landlady to another landlord kudos to you."

Bridget Attah said:

"When you go do master class abeg make I apply, even if na batcher house make I own in my name."

Rafiat Adedeji said:

"A very big congratulations to you. May God give you long life and sound health to enjoy everything you've been working hard to achieve and me too."

Johnson Imaculate Oluwafemi said:

"By the time you finish the house we are going to see what remains in your body."

Jõssy Essël said:

"Wise woman .... i just knew those laughing at u no kuku get sense ..... see were she dey live , see were she dey live,but she dey build house .... if it's not wisdom that is that... I wonder what it is."

In related stories, a lady showed off the small house she built on half a plot of land, while a man flaunted his small building.

Lady flaunts one-room building under construction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady proudly showed the nearly completed small one-room self-contained house she built from scratch.

She celebrated the progress and shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses so far, revealing she has spent over N5 million on construction.

Many reacted and congratulated the lady as she said she expected the total cost to reach over N10 million.

