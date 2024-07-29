The NCC has ordered telecom operators to restore phone lines blocked due to NIN-SIM linkage issues.

The commission said the directive prioritises consumer needs and allows a temporary reactivation period

Subscribers are, however, urged to quickly complete their NIN-SIM linkage to prevent future disconnections.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed telecommunications operators to immediately restore all phone lines blocked due to non-linkage of National Identification Numbers to SIM cards.

NCC reactivates SIM card Photo credit: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

Reuben Muok, the Director of Media and Public Affairs, made this known in a statement on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The Commission said consumer is its priority, while directing all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs. Punch reports.

The press statement partly read:

“The consumer is our priority; therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

"Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.”

The Commission, therefore, tasked members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their phone lines.

