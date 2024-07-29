Global site navigation

Good News: NCC Instructs MTN, Airtel, Others To Reactivate All Blocked SIM Cards, Advises Nigerians
Technology

by  Dave Ibemere 2 min read
  • The NCC has ordered telecom operators to restore phone lines blocked due to NIN-SIM linkage issues.
  • The commission said the directive prioritises consumer needs and allows a temporary reactivation period
  • Subscribers are, however, urged to quickly complete their NIN-SIM linkage to prevent future disconnections.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed telecommunications operators to immediately restore all phone lines blocked due to non-linkage of National Identification Numbers to SIM cards.

MTN reactivates SIM card
NCC reactivates SIM card Photo credit: Hinterhaus Productions
Source: Getty Images

Reuben Muok, the Director of Media and Public Affairs, made this known in a statement on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The Commission said consumer is its priority, while directing all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs. Punch reports.

The press statement partly read:

“The consumer is our priority; therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.
"Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.”

The Commission, therefore, tasked members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their phone lines.

Nigerians rush to MTN offices

Legit.ng had earlier reported that millions of telecommunications subscribers woke up to find their telephone lines barred days before the SIM-NIN linkage deadline on July 31, 2024.

This disconnection came as a surprise, prompting many to besiege MTN, GLO, and Airtel stores in search of solutions.

Banks send messages to customers on NIN, BVN update

In a related development, Nigerian banks notified their customers of the need to update their bank account information with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN).

The banks said the move was in response to the CBN's circular dated December 1, 2023.

In the circular, the CBN stated clearly that customers must link their bank accounts with their NIN and BVN.

Source: Legit.ng

