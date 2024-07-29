Concerns have risen as telecommunication operators in Nigeria, particularly MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile reportedly barred subscribers’ lines

Reports disclosed that subscribers who are yet to link their NIN to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card(s), were disconnected

Interestingly, this article presents a simple step and guide on how to unbar your MTN line

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Many Nigerians took to social media on Sunday, July 28, to lament that their lines had been barred, especially by MTN and Airtel.

It's a simple step to unbar your MTN line blocked over NIN issues. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: MTN Nigeria, Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Reacting, Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, in a post, claimed that telecommunications companies barred some lines because of the upcoming nationwide protest on August 1.

In a post on X, Ahmad, however, clarified that a senior government official informed him that they have no hand in the matter and that it is not linked to the planned protest for next week.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NCC sets deadline for NIN-SIM link

But BusinessDay reported that telecommunication firms have begun barring phone lines not linked with a National Identification Number (NIN) days before the Nigerian Communications Commission’s July 31, 2024 deadline.

However, an X user, Ọmọọba Adélẹyẹ Tolu @DoublePrince001, lamented bitterly over the development.

In a post on X, he shared a simple tip on how to unbar MTN lines that have been linked to the NIN.

Simple step to unbar your MTN line

Visit https://ninlinking.mtn.ng to unbar your MTN line for NIN 24hrs after dialing *996*NIN# on the affected line.

NIN: What to do if you have not linked your line

The X user advised that subscribers who haven't linked their line to the NIN, should visit the MTN website for. further assistance on how to unbar their line.

He tweeted:

"Visit https://ninlinking.mtn.ng to unbar your MTN line for NIN 24hrs after dialing *996*NIN# on the affected line. My wife got her line unbarred in a minute cos she linked it with NIN before. And if u haven't linked your line, that website will also help you do it and unbar ur line."

In reaction to the development, MTN Nigeria shared further information on how subscribers can unblock their line.

MTN tweeted:

"Unblock your line anytime, anywhere!

"Here are easy steps you can take.

"Get started at http://nin.mtn.ng

"Need additional support from our stores?

"We are open 7 days a week."

Lady buys Musk's Starlink, enjoys fast internet

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a lady bought and installed Starlink, a satellite internet system produced by Elon Musk's company.

The lady installed the Starlink internet system in her house and she said it was the best decision she made.

She said after installing the Starlink Internet system, it loaded with good speed, achieving a rate of 100mps.

Source: Legit.ng