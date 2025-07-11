Super Falcons became the first team to qualify for the 10th Women's Africa Nations Cup (WAFCON) quarterfinal

Nigeria are currently unbeaten following their victory against Tunisia and Botswana at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco

Fans have raised fears over the safety of the players following a pitch invader who celebrated with the nine-time champions

Nigeria beat Botswana 1-0 in their second match at the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, on Thursday night, July 10.

A late goal from Chinwendu Ihezuo in the 88th minute secured the Super Falcons' place in the quarterfinal.

Super Falcons player Chinwendu Ihezuo jubilates with her teammate after scoring against Botswana during the 12th Women's Africa Nations Cup in Morocco. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

The nine-time champions were frustrated throughout the match as the Mares maintained a high defensive play during the encounter.

Botswana came out all out testing former FC Paris goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie through a shot from Refilwe Tholakele.

Five-time CAF Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne missed opportunities to put Nigeria in the lead before the break, while Nnadozie saved efforts from Botswana duo Balothany Johannes and Laone Moloi.

Unimpressed with the performance of the Super Falcons in the first half, coach Justin Madugu made changes, introducing Christy Ucheibe, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

Super Falcons gradually gathered momentum, piling pressure on the Mares with defender Ashleigh Plumptre’s delivery and Deborah Abiodun’s drive keeping Botswana pinned back.

In the 48th minute, Ihezuo came close to giving Nigeria the lead, but her header was parried by the goalkeeper.

The Mexico-based player finally broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, finding the back of the net after good work in the buildup, per SuperSport.

Super Eagles captain Rasheedat Ajibade was adjudged the Woman of the Match award following their hard-earned victory.

With two wins from two matches, the Super Falcons became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12th WAFCON with six points.

Nigeria will face Algeria in their last Group B match on Sunday, July 13, per CAF.

A Nigerian fan invades the pitch to jubilate with the Super Eagles after their victory over Botswana at the 12th Women's Africa Nations Cup in Morooc. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok

Fan invades pitch

While the Super Falcons were jubilating over the victory against the Mares, a football fan invaded the pitch to rejoice with the players.

In a TikTok post, a fan questioned the organisers of the tournament for not prioritising the safety of the women's teams.

He mentioned that security was not on the ground to prevent the male fan from encroaching into the pitch. He wrote:

"No security at all for this WAFCON. See as this man take enter field freely what about if him hold harmful object."

The center referee found a way of persuading the fan to leave the pitch to continue play while he was applauded by the spectators, who stood up to hail him.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the pitch invasion. Read them below:

ab_white7 said:

"Na normal tin nau … opportunity come but once 😂😂baba picture done Dey trend like dis o."

James wrote:

"I don't like how people react in Africa..we a humans not animal..he'll never hurt them..he's just excited stop this nonsense please."

Onyia Oma added:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 too much joy."

Chioma said:

"omoooooo. e reach to enter o."

Pitch invader makes defense

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Italian who ran onto the World Cup pitch wearing a T-shirt in support of Ukraine and Iranian women defended his protest, despite being served a tournament ban.

Mario Ferri, with a history of similar stunts, interrupted the Portugal-Uruguay game when he sprinted onto the pitch wearing a blue Superman T-shirt.

