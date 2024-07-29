Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The circular issued describes the session as being of “National Importance” but provides no additional details

The meeting is set to occur just one day before the nationwide protest against economic hardship and hunger, which is planned to start on August 1, 2024

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for an emergency Senate meeting.

This was contained in a circular signed by Clerk Chinedu Akubueze and obtained.

Senate President, Akpabio calls for a meeting of national importance

Source: Facebook

The circular describes the meeting as being of “National Importance,” though it provides no additional details, as reported by Channels Television.

Meeting to hold a day to planned protest

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the meeting will occur one day before the start of the nationwide protest against economic hardship and hunger, New Telegraph reported.

The circular reads:

“Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has directed that an emergency plenary session of the Senate be convened as follows: Date: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2024; TIME: 12 NOON.

"Esteemed Senators are asked to make the necessary arrangements to attend this meeting, as important national matters will be addressed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this interruption of the recess and appreciate your understanding.”

The National Assembly had begun a seven-week recess, with plans to reconvene on September 17, 2024.

This break, announced following last Wednesday's plenary session, is part of the Assembly's annual recess period for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"Dark clouds gathering," Northern youths tell Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reports that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the urgent need to address the escalating economic hardship millions of Nigerians face.

The group's National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, who spoke to Legit.ng on Friday, July 19, expressed deep concerns over the potential for widespread civil unrest if immediate and effective measures are not taken.

Furthermore, the CNG criticized the government's recent announcement of distributing 740 truckloads of rice, amounting to 880,020 bags, to alleviate economic hardship.

