The Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus has urged youths to reject the forthcoming national protest and instead support President Tinubu and Governor Fubara'

The lawmakers praised the current administration's focus on economic growth, infrastructure improvement, and citizen welfare, citing initiatives that benefit youths, such as job creation

They implored youths to choose peace and to work together to build a brighter future for Rivers state and the nation

Abuja, FCT - The Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus has urged youths in the state and across the country to reject the forthcoming nationwide protest and instead support the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement issued by caucus leader Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the lawmakers described Tinubu and Fubara's leadership as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to prosperity, peace, and progress.

The Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus has urged the youths in the state and across Nigeria to boycott the forthcoming nationwide protest. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's govt focused on creating opportunities for all

The lawmakers noted that the current administration is focused on creating opportunities for economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the welfare of citizens.

They urged youths to support the leaders' initiatives to revitalise the economy, revamp infrastructure, and restore the dignity of the people.

The Reps added that Tinubu and Fubara's policies and programmes are designed to benefit all Nigerians, particularly youths. They pointed to job creation initiatives, education and healthcare reforms, and the commitment to empowering young people to reach their full potential.

Nationwide protest: Youths urged to reject violence

Ahead of the planned national protest, the lawmakers implored youths to reject violence and instead engage in constructive dialogue, seeking solutions that uplift communities and the nation.

They emphasised the importance of choosing the path of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

The lawmakers also urged youths to be the architects of their destiny, building a Rivers state where every voice is heard, every dream is nurtured, and every life is valued.

"To our fellow youths, we say: let us be the architects of our destiny. Let us build a Rivers state where every voice is heard, every dream is nurtured, and every life is valued. Let us show that we are a peaceful and united people. Together, we can achieve the impossible. Together, we will rise," the NASS Rivers caucus said.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 140 civil society groups and non-governmental organisations in Rivers state has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protests, citing the potential for increased hardship and chaos.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by its president, Comrade Nwogu Moses, on Thursday, July 25, the coalition said that protest is not the solution as it could lead to more hardship.

The coalition, representing thousands of members across the state's 23 local government areas, said Governor Fubara's intervention was instrumental in their decision.

