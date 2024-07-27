The Coalition of Northern Youths Consultative Movement (CNYCM) has urged President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet

The group commended specific ministers like Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nyesom Wike, and David Umahi for their exceptional leadership

In response to the planned protests against poor governance, the CNYCM called for dialogue, stressing the importance of addressing escalating hardships

The Coalition of Northern Youths Consultative Movement (CNYCM) has reiterated the need for President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet.

The group noted that the move was imperative to allow for result-driven individuals to occupy sensitive positions to drive needed change in the country.

The call was made in a statement jointly signed by the General Secretary of CNYCM, Comrade Bilal Galadima, and the Kaduna State Coordinator, Yusuf Audu.

The group said:

"We call on President Tinubu to select ministers who are focused on achieving results, have a clear vision, and are dedicated to the nation's progress."

Wike, Umahi, others commended for developmental strides

Furthermore, the group highlighted some of the ministers it described as "Cabinet Champions", as reported by Vanguard.

They said:

"Individuals like Tunji Ojo, Wike, and Umahi have shown outstanding leadership and should be considered for significant roles in the cabinet."

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, was praised for his visionary reforms and improvements, which have produced remarkable results. His commitment to excellence has greatly enhanced the ministry's performance.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was lauded for his transformative efforts in Abuja, creating a more conducive and welcoming environment for residents and visitors.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, was commended for his tireless efforts in upgrading Nigeria's infrastructure, ensuring efficient project completion, and driving progress in the sector

Nigerians cautioned against planned hardship protest

The group has also called for dialogue in response to the planned protests against poor governance, which have generated nationwide tension and uncertainty, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The group said:

"The escalating hardship, marked by soaring prices of food, medicine, and basic commodities, has pushed many ordinary Nigerians to their breaking point."

The CNYCM urged all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to tackle these urgent issues and strive for a united front to create a better Nigeria.

