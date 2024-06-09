The Nigerian Army has reiterated its determination to apprehend the killers of five soldiers in Aba, the Abia state capital

Legit.ng reports that the soldiers were killed on May 30 by gunmen who were reportedly enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group

In a fresh statement, the Army said troops conducted a "successful raid" on the camp of armed IPOB separatists, killed some of them, and recovered arms and ammunition

Igboro, Abia state - The Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday, June 9, said its officers launched a successful onslaught on the camp of the controversial pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Army said it killed the insurgents in Igboro forest in Arochukwu local government area (LGA) of Abia state on Saturday, June 8.

A joint military operation in Abia state code-named Operation Udoka, conducted clearance operations at Igboro forest in Abia state and eliminated six of the insurgents. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Biafra agitation hits stumbling block

The Army stated that when its men arrived at the IPOB gunmen's camp, they met resistance from the hoodlums, but their (IPOP fighters) firepower was "feeble".

The Army said:

"The terrorists' feeble firefight were (sic) adequately subdued with superior firepower that led to the neutralisation of 6 members of the criminal terrorist group while others escaped into adjoining bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as blood stains were seen along their escape routes."

The statement added:

"The gallant troops recovered three locally fabricated Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, two locally fabricated Artillery guns with tripod and its bombs.

"Other items recovered include dane guns, Biafran flags as well as Toyota Tundra and Hilux vehicles.

"Also, all of their camps with different inscriptions were destroyed."

Legit.ng reports that IPOB, which wants a separate country for the ethnic Igbo people in southeast Nigeria, has often been blamed by Nigerian authorities for several deadly attacks in the region. However, Nnamdi Kanu, its detained leader, has time and again denied responsibility for the attacks.

Abia killings: Govt announces N30m bounty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia state governor, Alex Otti, raised the bounty for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the killing of five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba from N25 million to N30 million.

Otti made this announcement during a visit by the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

