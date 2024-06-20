The Nigerian Army has announced the delivery of the first batch of its fighter aircraft to the country

The specific number of aircraft that would arrive in the country in batches remains undisclosed but preparations are already in place for their immediate inauguration by Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja

Meanwhile, this acquisition made by the federal government marks a significant step towards bolstering the Nigerian Army's response to the ongoing security crisis within the country

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army's newly acquired fighter aircraft are expected to arrive in the country today, Thursday, June 20.

Army aircraft: First batch to arrive today in Nigeria

The exact number of the aircraft expected to be delivered in the country today is not yet known, but the fighter aircrafts, Bell Uh 1-H is the first of its kind.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the expected arrival of the aircraft in a statement on Thursday, June 20.

As reported by The Punch, he noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, will launch the aircraft into operations upon arrival in Nigeria.

The notice partly read:

“The Nigerian Army Aviation is set to take delivery of its first batch of aircraft today. The Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja will subsequently launch the aircraft into operations upon arrival in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Lagbaja had in September 2023, disclosed that the Federal Government approved the purchase of 12 MD 530F Cayuse Attack Helicopters for the service.

According to him, the procurement of the fighter aircraft would help improve the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army to curb the security challenges ravaging the country.

