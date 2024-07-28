The National Assembly may send the minimum wage bill to President Bola Tinubu by Monday, July 29

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, said transmission of the Minimum Wage bill was delayed because the money bills

Gumel disclosed that the leadership of the National Assembly also wanted to personally deliver the bills to President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has postponed the transmission of the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage bill to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that the minimum wage bill was approved separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 22.

The leaders of the national assembly want to take the bills to Tinubu themselves Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The federal lawmakers may send the minimum wage bill to President Tinubu by Monday, July 29.

According to The Punch, the National Assembly failed to transmit the bill to the presidency for assent on Thursday, July 25 as promised.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, who confirmed the delay said:

“Yes, we delayed the transmission of the Minimum Wage bill because the money bills; the N6.2tn 2024 Appropriation bill (Amended), and the Finance bill were not ready.

“The Appropriation committees still had one or two things to tidy up on the money bills, so they were no point transmitting the Minimum Wage bills without sending the bills that will cater to the money required to pay the minimum wage.”

Gumel disclosed that leaders of the national assembly will take the bill to President Tinubu latest on Monday, July 29.

“Also, the leadership wants to take the bills to the president themselves, so they’d take it to him either this weekend or by Monday.”

