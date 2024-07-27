The NYSC has warned corps members against taking part in the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1 to 10

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a warning to corps members not to participate in the planned nationwide anti-inflation protest.

The hunger protest, themed "End Bad Governance in Nigeria", is scheduled from August 1 to 10.

NYSC banned corps members from taking part in hunger protest, gives reason Photo Credit: @officialnyscng

Hunger protest: Why NYSC members can't participate

According to The Cable, Yetunde Baderinwa, the NYSC Lagos coordinator, noted that corps members must promote national unity and adhere to the policy prohibiting participation in protests.

She added that the policy is mandatory, and corps members found violating it will face serious disciplinary actions according to NYSC regulations.

The NYSC aims to promote national unity, and participating in protests goes against this mission.

Corps members are reminded to foster harmony and cohesion within the country and to refrain from participating in physical or online protests, as this is against NYSC policy.

The NYSC emphasizes that engaging in such activities contradicts its mission to propagate national unity.

Why presidency speak against hunger protest

The presidency and government institutions, including the police and other security agencies, have warned against the protest, adding that it has the tendency to be hijacked and resulting in chaos and violence.

President Bola Tinubu has cited the Department of State Service (DSS) report on the plot to make the protest a replica of the recent anti-government protests in Kenya, adding that no government would watch its state turn into anarchy.

The president has been accused of being scared of protest, a tool he used during the military era, but he had said his protest was not a violent type and lives and properties were not destroyed.

APC governors speak on hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that governors elected under the umbrella of the ruling APC said they did not know why some Nigerians wanted to protest.

Hope Uzodimma, the Imo state governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said the country had suffered a lot and called on Nigerians to be patient with the government.

Uzodimma called on the protesters to come to the round table and negotiate with the government for peace and stability in the country.

Source: Legit.ng