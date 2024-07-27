Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has ordered that security at the nation's borders be tighten

Nandap gave the order to all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOS) ahead of the planned nationwide protests

She said the move is to ensure that no foreign element can take advantage of the protest to destabilise the country

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has tightened security at all the nation’s borders over the planned nationwide protests.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, gave the order to all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOS) of the Service across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Service Spokesman, DCI Kenneth Udo via the NIS X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nigimmigration

According to the statement, the directive is to ensure that foreign elements do not come into the country to participate in the protests.

“The Comptroller General noted that, in keeping with the responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s gateways placed on the shoulders of the Service, officers, especially Heads of Border Commands, are tasked to rise to the occasion by ensuring that no foreign element can take advantage of the protest to destabilize the country.

“She directs temporary suspension of all leave applications and charges officers to exercise utmost professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their duties. during and after the protest, explaining that Nigeria is the only country we have as our own."

Nandap assures Nigerians that the service is prepared to safeguard the nation’s borders towards enhance national security.

