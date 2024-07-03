Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has denied the report that he was discussing the release of the IPOB leader with Southeast governors

The former president said he was invited to the meeting alongside Chief Emeka Anyaoku to discuss regional development on security and infrastructure

Obasanjo said he and the governors at the meeting explored various ways of achieving economic and infrastructural development in the region

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has addressed claims that he and others discussed Nnamdi Kanu's release when he met with South East governors in Enugu on Tuesday, July 2.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku also attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, July 3, Obasanjo's special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the meeting focused on regional development issues, including security and infrastructure.

Obasanjo addresses meeting with southeast governors

According to The Nation, the meeting was intended to discuss ways to promote regional development, and the attendees explored various ways to achieve this goal.

The clarification from Obasanjo's office puts to rest any speculation that the meeting was related to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The statement reads:

“Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.”

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence.”

The southeast governors met in Enugu on Tuesday, July 2, and resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss Nnamdi Kanu's release.

Hope Uzodimma, the Imo state governor and chairman of the South East Governors' Forum (SEGF), told journalists after the meeting that they hosted the former president.

Nnamdi Kanu: Southeast governors to meet Tinubu

