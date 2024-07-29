The harsh economic situation in Nigeria has made media personality tackle those watching the BBnaija show

Several fuel stations are selling one litre at N1300 and VDM recalled that Tinubu met the price at about N200 last year May

He also lambasted those watching BBNaija and ignoring the state of the nation which they would still meet after the show ends

Media personality, Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), is disgusted that many Nigerians are focused on watching the Big Brother Naija (BNaija) reality show when the country is going through hard times.

Verydarkman states his opinion about the increase in fuel price. Image credit: @nativereporters, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Fuel currently sells at N1300 per litre and the queues are long at the stations as the essential commodity is being adequately distributed.

VDM noted that the increase in fuel price will lead to an increase in food prices and other services. Consequently, it will make the people poorer.

According to him, no BBNaija housemate can speak against the harsh situation in the country. Though he has nothing against people watching the show, he feels it was not proper because when the show is over, the reality still dawns on everyone.

He also criticised the Tinubu government for its extreme economic policies. In the next presidential elections in 2027, he urged the youth to kick out the All Progressive Congress government.

Watch his video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Check out some of the comments on VDM's video below:

@endylight1:

"Nothing can stop this protest."

@praise_bley:

"You people know very well BBN starts airing in July every year. What prevented y’all for organizing the protest from January till June ending? Or the hardship only started in July?"

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"BBN is a distraction, he's telling the truth."

@usendollar:

"This protest must be held and be successful."

@ramseyejike:

"What is the benefit of bbnaija to the common citizens of this country?"

