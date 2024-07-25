Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Nigeria’s New Minimum Wage

President Bola Tinubu recently presented the N70,000 Minimum Wage bill to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

Apart from the new figure of N70,000, what else do you know about the new minimum wage? Legit.ng’s latest 'Know Your Nation'' quiz below may reveal something you didn't know about the minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Organised Labour to meet governors

Labour unions in Nigeria have announced plans to meet with state governors to ensure compliance with the new minimum wage law.

Recall that the Senate passed the 2024 National Minimum Wage Amendment Act Bill, which sets the minimum wage at N70,000 per month.

Speaking on the development, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned state governors against delaying the implementation of the new minimum wage. The TUC noted that the economic conditions in the country require immediate implementation of the new wage.

