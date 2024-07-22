Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson has joined the growing list of celebs to react to claims of dating Senate President Godswill Akpabio

In a video posted online, the movie star blew hot while promising a N5 million reward for anybody with evidence

Dakore’s reaction to the anonymous blog’s claim drew different comments from social media users

Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson Akande has caused a buzz on social media after she reacted to claims made by the controversial anonymous blog Gistlover.

Recall that the Instagram blog made a list of some top Nigerian female celebrities, including Dakore, and claimed that they were former side chicks of the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

Shortly after the messy claim gained momentum online, Dakore took to her Instagram page to address the rumours

Dakore promises N5 million reward

In a video posted online, Dakore expressed her anger about the news. The mum of two debunked every claim of dating Akpabio and reminded fans that she was a happily married woman.

The movie star noted that she had worked too hard for her reputation for a faceless blog to try to tarnish her image. She also labelled the claims as a big lie from hell.

Dakore took things a step further by offering to pay N5 million to anybody with evidence that she dated the Senate president.

In her words:

“I’ve not been online. I started getting calls and text messages this morning alerting me to a very wicked lie from the pit of hell and I must say I am very disappointed, I’m very shocked, I’m appalled and I want to categorically state that I’ve never ever in my life met the senate president, I have not had any cause to see him or to be in the same room with him, not to talk of being one of his side chicks. Hello, I’m married, happily married, I have two beautiful children, I have always been above board in my dealings with anyone and for a jobless wicked blogger to put my name amongst women who have been with this man is totally wicked and totally unfounded!

"It is a lie from the pit of hell and I am ready for any legal action because this time you have messed with the wrong person! I keep to myself, I mind my business and do my work and for someone to want to tarnish my hard earned name and image for some clicks? No way! I’m not going to stand for it, and I’m not going to accept it! I am not going to be quiet about it! I want to put it out there right now, anybody who can say I have been with this man, that you have video or audio evidence, I will give you N5 million right now! I am not joking! I am very serious because I have worked too hard for my name and my reputation for someone to now wake up in the morning and want to cause wahala in my life! I reject it! I stand against it! It’s a lie from the pit of hell! I have never seen the senator before and I will not allow anyone to tarnish my name any further!”

In her caption she wrote:

“DISCLAIMER ‼️‼️ Usually I don’t do this BUT…..@gistloverblog.mediaoutlet AVOID ME ooooooooo, hmmmmm remove my picture right now and provide an apology to me directly on your page or be ready for legal action - A word is enough for the wise.”

Peeps react to Dakore’s video

Dakore’s video raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them noted that she should not have reacted to the rumours. Read some of their comments below:

_honeyricci_:

“I feel your pain ma❤️ standing with you you’re an inspiration.”

saidibalogun:

“All they want to do is destroy lives, no positive or progressive thinking.”

Enzegram:

“Girl…ignore that gutter louse. How else they gon stay relevant? I hope you have your sunscreen for this yankee heat oh. Starbucks does half off drinks on Tuesdays between 12 and 4. Drink your refresher while gistlover adds more bad karma to their wheel .”

Voucie:

“I doubted it when I saw your picture, I said it must be a big joke.”

Mansurat_nalado_bawa:

“Atleast have known her more than 20yrs with no scandal.”

Super_stel1:

“@dakoreea is So Classy for this Silly Allegation,Please!”

reviews_withgina:

“@dakoreea ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. You are loved always and I am a big fan since my childhood days. We gat your back . Please be fine and stay strong . You have spoken well already .”

Ini Edo reacts to Akpabio rumours

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Ini Edo has remained unbothered amid rumours that she was romantically involved with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Ini Edo, who remained unconcerned about the rumours, took to Instagram to share some adorable images of herself with the caption:

“Maintaining Steeze and composure and summering at the same time. This beautiful outfit had gotten too many compliments, all credit to @may8gallery.”

