Grenada’s first honorary consul in Nigeria, Abidemi Sonoiki, has said the Caribbean country serves as a gateway to both North and South America, including countries like the United States and Canada

In an interview with Legit.ng, Sonoiki disclosed that Grenadians have direct access to the UK and are treated as citizens there

The Grenada envoy asserted that Nigerians do not need to 'japa' (depart permanently to live abroad) again because “there are abundant opportunities in the Caribbean”

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Amid the 'japa' wave, Abidemi Sonoiki, the honorary consul of the consulate of Grenada in Nigeria, has said citizens of the African country can become global citizens through Grenada in less than six months.

Speaking with Legit.ng at his office in Lagos, Sonoiki stated that this can be achieved “through very thorough international checks and processes”.

Abidemi Sonoiki is Grenada’s pioneer honorary consul in Nigeria.

Nigerians told to seize opportunity afforded by Grenada

The seasoned banker noted that if Nigerian youths seeking greener pastures decide to ignore popular overseas choice destinations and opt for Grenada, they “may also enjoy as much as 10 years visa access each to both America and Canada.”

Asked about the benefits of obtaining Grenadian citizenship, Sonoiki said:

“If you want to be a citizen of America or Canada, you may need to be there physically for the next three to five years to acquire such privilege. You don’t need to do that with Grenada which affords you access and visa-free to about 150 destinations. You can become a global citizen through Grenada in less than six months, though through very thorough international checks and processes.

“Your access to London, Paris, Switzerland, Russia and China will become a delight and pride. You may also enjoy as much as 10 years of visa access to both America and Canada. Why would you want to be subjected to humiliation and unwarranted hardship in another country when you can enjoy the privileges in Grenada, the pride of the Caribbean?

“If you choose to visit Grenada, to explore and experience firsthand, we will be delighted to issue appropriate entry visas before determining your next step of action.

“Young talented and enterprising Nigerians can take advantage of the small business opportunities, creating sustainable wealth, and preserving same for their effort and sweat.”

Furthermore, the Grenada envoy explained that his consulate can provide Nigerians with appropriate visas to enable them to explore the Caribbean through a Grenadian business partnership.

He added:

“Becoming a citizen of Grenada will also grant you greater access to over 150 countries, including China, Russia, Europe, and Schengen countries besides the 10-year visas for both Canada and the United States of America.”

‘Europeans are ‘japaing’ to Africa’ - Lecturer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Lagos State University (LASU), said that while many Africans are migrating overseas, “Europeans are coming in hordes to Africa.”

Elegbede urged Nigerians to “begin to have conversations around the economic opportunities in Africa”.

