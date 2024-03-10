A lady abroad said there are some disadvantages that come with travelling abroad and living there

According to her, people who live in Nigeria enjoy some benefits that their abroad counterparts do not enjoy

She said while one can urinate anywhere they want in Nigeria, such was not possible in the foreign land where she lives

A lady has outlined some benefits and advantages of living in Nigeria instead of abroad.

The lady posted a video using the TikTok handle, @rca228, and stated that there are many benefits of living in Nigeria.

The lady said she can't urinate outside abroad. Photo credit: TikTok@rca228 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to her, while people living in Nigeria can enjoy some certain things, such as urinating outside, those abroad can't.

She maintained that those in Nigeria could quickly dash into the bush to ease themselves, but such was not tolerated abroad.

She therefore told people living in Nigeria to enjoy the privileges which those abroad have no access to.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares benefits of living in Nigeria

@oluebube said:

"Don't worry you will be deported by God's grace, just say amen."

@chijiokeadinnu said:

"Come back na if them born you well madam."

@BigBee said:

"Why are you then in UK?"

@YO FaVe BF said:

"Naija sweet pass but money no dey."

@Tonia said:

"You fit enter bike in front of your house but UK you will have to trek to the bus stop."

@Spareparts_JB said:

"It is a crime in Nigeria also, it’s just that the laws have not been strictly implemented."

@Princess Bridget JJ said:

"My darling, just last week I pissarro inside bus o. Thank God I had a nylon bag with a good woman that covered me."

