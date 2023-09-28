A lady in the UK expressed surprise at the high number of Nigerians whom she has encountered in the European country

The lady said on TikTok that there is a group she belongs to and that there are so many Nigerians in the social group

She hilariously wondered if there are still many people remaining in Nigeria due to the ongoing japa syndrome

A Nigerian lady resident in the UK said many Nigerians are in the European country.

The lady said there is a social group she belongs to and that there are a lot of Nigerians in the group.

The lady said there are many Nigerians in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamaariella and Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, @mamaariella said she received a lot of messages from Nigerians in the UK who have indicated interest in joining the group.

Lady sees a lot of Nigerians in the UK

She said because of the many messages she received from Nigerians, she was left wondering if there were still people at home.

She captioned the video:

"Is there anyone still in Nigeria? Abi Naija don empty? Abeg say hello if you are in Naija, let us know people are still there."

Many Nigerians relocate abroad daily in what has been termed the 'japa syndrome.'

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of Nigerian lady in the UK

@user8220315529646 said:

"We still full for Nigeria. We dey born every day."

@greatRay2020 commented:

"We full ground. We are happy with the little things. Surely, big ones dey come."

@PRETTY PEKKY said:

"I still dey 9ja and hoping for better tomorrow."

@Toluwaa said:

"In fact Naija no know say people japa, we full ground here."

@Teabel said:

"We plenty, we are all coming."

@EXITS GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY said:

"We still dey Nigeria. Money dey here jare."

@sefiyaabraham reacted:

"We still dey Naija but we don tire."

@tobbylobah1 said:

"We still dey Naija o, God go change our story soon."

Nigerian lady bags Canadian citizenship

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became a citizen of Canada.

The lady said the achievement was a dream come true for her.

She said she had waited for nine years to become a Canadian citizen, and it finally happened.

Source: Legit.ng