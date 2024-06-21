PDP Gov Kefas Allegedly Appointed Wanted Murder Suspect as Aide
- Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas of the PDP has allegedly appointed a former local government chairman who was declared wanted by the police
- The former council chairman was said to have been on the run since he was accused of having a connection with the death of a former lawmaker in the state House of Assembly
- In April 2024, the commissioner of police in the state, David Iloyanmon, told journalists that the police had been searching for the former council chairman since the chief judge ordered his arrest
Jalingo, Taraba - Agbu Kefas, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Taraba state, has allegedly appointed a former local government chairman, whom the police had declared wanted.
According to Leadership, the former council chair, whose name was withheld, was among the 110 special advisers Governor Kefas had just appointed.
Why police declared ex-Taraba council chair wanted
The police declared the former local government chairman wanted over an alleged connection with the murder of a former member of the Taraba state House of Assembly.
The PDP governor appointed the ex-council chair among the 110 special advisers on Wednesday, June 19.
According to the media, the late lawmaker was abducted in Takum and killed on December 30, 2017. The former council chair was said to have been on the run since the incident happened.
Police give update on wanted Taraba council chair
On April 25, 2024, David Iloyanmon, the commissioner of police in Taraba, said that the security agency had been on the trail of the former LG boss since the chief judge ordered his arrest.
Iloyanmon statement reads in part:
“We are looking for him. We recently gathered that he has left the state, and we have been trying to arrest him for possible prosecution; wherever he is, we must get him arrested; it’s just a matter of time.”
In a surprise move, Governor Kefas announced the council chairman whose arrest has been ordered by a chief judge in the state.
Taraba traditional ruler assassinated
Legit.ng earlier reported that Taraba monarch Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada of Sansani chiefdom in Gassol LGA had been reportedly shot dead at his residence.
The gunmen stormed the community and walked straight to the palace of the deceased to execute their target.
It was learnt that it was his wife who discovered his dead body in his room and raised the alarm before the people of the community were aware.
