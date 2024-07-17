As part of the efforts to grow and develop the state, Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas has confirmed the appointment of 1,270 aides within 24 hours

Governor Kefas noted that the appointments were a part of his vision of harnessing Taraba’s rich resources and transforming the state, and he has expanded his team to accelerate development efforts

The secretary to the state government, Gebon Kataps, announced the appointments via a statement and shared further details

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has appointed 1,270 executive aides.

A total of 1,075 were appointed within 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16, 2024.

Taraba govt: Why 1,270 aides were appointed

The secretary to the state government, Gebon Kataps, confirmed and announced the appointments via a press release on Wednesday, July 17.

According to the statement, the appointees are to serve as either special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, constituency special assistants, or members of boards, commissions, and agencies of the government.

As of Monday, the state government released a total of 573 names and subsequently released 502 Tuesday night, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, the latest appointments are in addition to the previous 195 earlier approved by the governor, who are all yet to be given portfolios, Vanguard reported.

The total number of aides to the governor now stands at 1270.

The appointment is however in addition to the five others appointed with portfolios in his cabinet on assumption of office.

This is coming at a time when there are calls from various quarters for a reduction in the cost of governance.

Kefas says the appointments are in phases

The last batch of appointees is awaited as the state government says the appointment is in four phases.

