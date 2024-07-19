Hoodlums defile pregnant woman to death in Nasarawa

Hoodlums defiled a pregnant woman to death during an attack in the Keana local government area of Nasarawa state

The victim died while receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Arafat Specialist Hospital, DASH Lafia in the state capital

A chieftain and resident of Keana, Amos Baba, said the swift military intervention prevented the attack from escalating into a major crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Keana LGA, Nasarawa state - A pregnant woman was defiled to death by hoodlums who attacked the Alago settlement in the Keana local government area of Nasarawa state.

A chieftain and resident, Amos Baba, said the attack took place on the Keana-Obosidoma road, about 2 kilometres from Keana town.

The swift military intervention prevented the attack from escalating into a major crisis. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Baba said the pregnant woman died while receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Arafat Specialist Hospital, DASH Lafia.

He added that the miscreants also stabbed an Alago man, Shuaibu Epu, on his farm during the attack on the community.

Baba said the swift military intervention prevented the attack from escalating into a major crisis.

The president of the Mzough U Tiv MUT Nasarawa state chapter, Phillip Nongu, alleged that two Tiv youths were killed in a reprisal attack while attempting to make peace with the Alago youths over the death of the pregnant woman.

The President of the Tiv organizations identified the victims as John Iwar and Verior Vitalis Utime.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in Lafia the state capital on Thursday, July 18.

He said the failure of the military to restrain the irate Alago youths from carrying out reprisal attacks was responsible for the death of the Tiv youths who came together in search of peace.

Many killed, houses burnt as Benue communal crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two communities in Benue state became a warzone as communal rivalry led to the killing of an unspecified number of people.

The communal crisis which has led to the destruction of many houses escalated on Tuesday night, July 20, 2021.

James Ijirgba, the chairman of Konshisha LGA where the communities are located has confirmed the fresh crisis

Source: Legit.ng