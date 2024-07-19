The House of Representatives is conducting a thorough review of the 2024 Supplementary Budget bill to ensure it serves the best interests of Nigerians

The ₦6.2 trillion budget aims to fund critical infrastructure projects, education, healthcare, and public welfare initiatives

The House has promised transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the review process, engaging with stakeholders and conducting public hearings

Nigerians can expect a rigorous examination of the proposed ₦6.2 trillion supplementary budget submitted by President Bola Tinubu, according to the House of Representatives' Deputy Spokesperson, Rep. Philip Agbese.

The supplementary budget aims to address critical areas like infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs, all aligned with the administration's "Renewed Hope" agenda.

However, the House is committed to ensuring these funds are used efficiently and deliver tangible benefits to the public.

"We will not compromise on our commitment to transparency and accountability. We will take the time to get it right, and we are confident that the end result will be a budget that benefits all Nigerians," Agbese said.

Budget sectioned into two

The President's request falls under Section 58(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, allowing for mid-year budgetary adjustments. The proposed ₦6.2 trillion is divided into two primary sections

The first one is the ₦3.2 trillion allocated for "Renewed Hope" infrastructure projects and other critical infrastructure initiatives across the nation.

While the other is the ₦3 trillion designated to address additional recurrent expenditures necessary for the smooth operation of the federal government.

Transparency and stakeholder engagement are paramount in this process, according to Agbese.

He said:

"Public hearings and consultations with relevant stakeholders will be conducted," he explained

"We will not compromise on transparency and accountability. Our goal is a budget that truly benefits all Nigerians."

House to work with senate

The House also plans to collaborate closely with the Senate to expedite the bill's passage while maintaining thorough oversight.

He said:

"We have a good working relationship with the Senate, and we are confident that we can work together to pass the supplementary budget in a timely manner."

“We will work together to ensure that the budget is passed with the necessary scrutiny and oversight."

Specific areas of focus within the budget review include critical infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and healthcare facilities.

Also, the House will prioritise educational and social welfare initiatives that directly impact Nigerians' lives.

Source: Legit.ng