The Department of State Services (DSS) announced a death sentence against Ibrahim Usman, known as Dan Iyali, for a crime in Sokoto State

Usman faced four charges at the High Court of Justice of Sokoto State, including criminal conspiracy and culpable homic1de punishable by death

The kidnapping and killing of three persons reportedly took place in September 2023, with other suspects still at large

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - The Department of State Services (DSS) said the High Court of Justice of Sokoto State has handed down a death sentence against Ibrahim Usman, popularly known as Dan Iyali, for his role in the kidnapping and murder of three people in Sokoto State.

The court, sitting in the Sokoto Judicial Division, convicted Usman on a four-count charge that included criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homic1de punishable by death, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation.

The crimes were committed in September 2023.

As reported by Channels Television, the DSS said Usman was tried alongside other suspects who have not yet been apprehended and remain at large.

DSS secures conviction in Sokoto kidnapping case

The conviction marks a significant outcome for the DSS in its ongoing effort to prosecute violent criminal cases in Nigeria's north-west region, an area that has seen persistent insecurity in recent years.

The charge of culpable homic1de punishable by death is one of the most serious offences under Nigerian criminal law, and the court found sufficient grounds to impose the maximum penalty against Usman for his involvement in the deaths of the three victims.

The DSS did not release the full identities of the victims in its announcement, but confirmed that the September 2023 incident involved both the abduction and killing of the individuals.

Other suspects still being pursued

While Usman has been convicted and sentenced, the security agency noted that his co-accused have yet to be arrested.

Their continued freedom means the case remains open in relation to those individuals, though Usman's own legal proceedings before the Sokoto court have now concluded with the death verdict.

Source: Legit.ng