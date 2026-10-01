Germany has outlined the specific conditions under which children born to foreign parents in the country can acquire German citizenship at birth

The country generally applies the principle of descent, meaning citizenship follows the nationality of the parents rather than the place of birth

Children of foreign nationals may still qualify if at least one parent meets two key residency requirements at the time of the child's birth

Germany has set out the conditions under which babies born to foreign parents on German soil can obtain German citizenship at birth, offering a pathway that many international residents may not be aware of.

According to Germany's official immigration resource, Make it in Germany, the country's nationality law is primarily governed by the principle of descent, known in legal terms as *jus sanguinis*.

Germany lists 2 conditions for foreign babies born in country to get citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under this principle, a child automatically acquires German citizenship at birth if at least one parent is already a German citizen, regardless of where the birth takes place.

When foreign parents' children qualify for German citizenship

For children born to two foreign parents, German law does allow for citizenship at birth, but only under specific conditions.

1. At least one parent must have been lawfully and habitually resident in Germany for a minimum of five years before the child is born.

2. That same parent must also hold a permanent right of residence at the time of the birth, such as a settlement permit or an EU long-term residence permit.

Swiss nationals, or family members of Swiss nationals, can also meet the residency requirement if they hold a valid certificate or residence card confirming lawful residence in Germany under the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between the European Union and Switzerland.

Foreign child holds both nationalities

Where these conditions are satisfied, Germany does not require the child to give up the parents' original nationality. The child acquires German citizenship in addition to whatever nationality the parents hold, making dual citizenship possible from birth in such cases.

The rules are relevant for Nigeria's growing community of residents in Germany, particularly those navigating the country's immigration system as part of the broader japa wave.

For Nigerian parents who have secured a settlement permit and met the five-year residency threshold, a child born in Germany could be entitled to German citizenship from the moment of birth, opening significant long-term benefits including access to education, healthcare, and freedom of movement across the European Union.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng