Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has commended members of the House of Representatives for cutting their salaries by 50%

However, the former vice president described the measure as insufficient, urging more comprehensive financial reforms

Atiku emphasized that the main financial burden lies in lawmakers' allowances rather than their salaries

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the move by House of Representatives' members to slash their salaries by 50% as part of efforts to tackle the country's increasing hunger.

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, July 18, the lawmakers announced their decision to slash their salaries by 50% to address the country's economic hardships.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, who appealed to the sponsors of the planned nationwide protests to scrap the idea and engage the government in dialogue, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Atiku: It's commendable but insufficient

Reacting to the development via his social media X handle, Atiku described the effort as "a drop in the ocean", suggesting that more comprehensive measures are necessary to address the dire situation.

He wrote:

"The sacrifice of members of the House of Representatives is commendable. But it is a drop in the ocean. The demons are in the allowances and not the salaries of lawmakers and government officials in general."

The Oronsaye report and rising MDAs

Atiku also pointed out the lack of progress in implementing the Oronsaye Report, which recommended streamlining government agencies to reduce costs.

He remarked:

"Whatever happened to the much-trumpeted implementation of the Oronsaye Report? Recently, the ballooning of MDAs with the attendant cost implications has been observed."

Atiku calls for comprehensive cut in expenses

The former vice president emphasized the importance of cutting expenses across the board.

Atiku sternly warned against the current financial practices, saying,

"We can no longer afford to borrow money to fund continued irresponsibility in government."

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Ndume’s removal

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Atiku had described the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, as an enabler of executive recklessness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led executive.

He made this statement while reacting to the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Senate's Chief Whip.

