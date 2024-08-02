Led by Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar III and CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, NIREC has urgently called for an end to the #EndBadGovernance protests

They expressed deep concern over how the protests, which began peacefully on August 1, 2024, quickly turned violent

The organization urged Nigerians to cease the protests to give the government a chance to address the issues

The Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC), led by Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar III, along with Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urgently called for an end to the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests across the nation.

This appeal was made on Friday in a joint statement signed by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua.

Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Abubakar, and CAN president, Daniel Okoh speak on protest Photo credit: @AyamDamiee/@AfricaStoryLive

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the nationwide protest has resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries among protesters.

The statement reads:

“The NIREC is deeply troubled by the current situation in the country. What began as a peaceful protest on Thursday, August 1, 2024, despite numerous appeals for calm, quickly escalated into violence as the day progressed.

"In just a matter of hours, the situation led to the loss of lives and damage to property."

Civil unrest not solution despite hardship, say CAN, Sultan

The organization recognized the widespread hardship in the country but emphasized that civil unrest is not the answer, as it would only worsen the nation's fragile condition.

They said:

“NIREC urges all Nigerians to end the protest and allow the government an opportunity to make amends.

"Within just one day, there has been significant loss of lives and substantial property damage.

"If this continues for an extended period, the potential for even greater damage is unknown."

FG, security agencies urged to maintain peace

It also called on security agencies to handle their responsibilities with more excellent professionalism.

Additionally, NIREC urged the government to take swift action to address the needs and concerns of the citizens, Premium Times reported.

‘Nigeria’s Problems Beyond Protests’, says Adebayo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has said Nigeria’s problems are beyond protests.

Adebayo said the problem is that "the direction that the political class is taking Nigerians to is wrong".

The SDP chieftain stated that if citizens don’t change that direction, they will protest without tangible results.

