A top Nigerian court has issued a warrant for the arrest of two key officials of the Kogi state government and supposed loyalists of Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng reports that Bello, who left office as governor of Kogi state in January 2024, faces 19 counts of money laundering

EFCC accused him (Bello) of diverting the funds from the Kogi state treasury during his eight-year tenure, but the former governor is fighting back

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, has issued warrants for the arrest of two men – Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalamu Hudu – over the alleged withdrawal of N46 billion from bank accounts reportedly belonging to the Kogi state government.

As reported by Leadership newspaper on Wednesday, July 31, the court, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, also directed the accused men to appear before it and respond to the allegation, among other charges.

The EFCC is seeking to arraign Yahaya Bello on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

Legit.ng understands that the matter is one of the latest litigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Yahaya Bello, several Kogi state government officials, and associates.

Ruling on the motion, Justice Nwite granted the EFCC’s request for an arrest warrant.

He declared:

“The plaintiff/applicant’s application dated and filed on 3/7/2024 is granted as prayed.

"An order of this honourable court is hereby made, issuing a warrant for the arrest of Abdussalamu Hudu and Umar Shuaibu Oricha to bring them before this honourable court to answer to criminal complaints/allegations against them and to be dealt with according to the law.”

