The National Assembly has been thrown into mourning for the third time in three months as the lawmaker representing the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency in Kaduna state, Ekene Abubakar Adams, died.

Adams' death will be the third of its kind in the House of Representatives between May and July 2023.

When did Ekene Abubakar Adams die?

The late lawmakers passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after a brief illness. He was the chairman of the House committee on sports and represented the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna state.

Adams was a former athlete and sports administrator who served as the general manager of Kada City FC and Remo Stars. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

His close friend, Mike Obasi, confirmed his death via WhatsApp message. Adams's sports background and experience made him a natural fit as the House committee chairman on sports, a position he held until his untimely death.

Other lawmakers who died within the space of three months in the House of Representatives are Olaide Adewale Akinremi and Isa Dogonyaro.

Musiliu Olaide Akinremi

Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, a two-term federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, also passed away in July. Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo state, announced his death in a tweet on Wednesday, July 10.

Akinremi, popularly known as 'Jagaban', was a dedicated public servant who served two terms in the Federal House of Representatives. He was known for his unwavering commitment to developing his constituency and the country.

The House of Representatives announced his death in a statement on Friday morning, revealing that he passed away after a brief illness at the age of 51. Akin Rotimi, the House spokesperson, praised Akinremi's dedication to public service.

Akinwale described the death of the federal lawmaker as a sad incident, mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the development of his constituency and the country.

Isa Dogonyaro

Isa Dogonyaro, a member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa state, died in May 2024. He was a first-time lawmaker and served as the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria Control in the 10th Assembly.

The 46-year-old lawmaker died on Friday morning, May 5, in Abuja after a brief illness. His death was confirmed by the spokesman of the House, Rotimi.

The House of Representatives expressed deep sorrow over Dogonyaro's demise, praising him for his dedication to his constituents and the country. He was described as a detribalized patriot, intellectual, and jovial person who built strong bonds with his colleagues.

Dogonyaro was elected on the APC platform, representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly. His wives and children survive him.

The House of Representatives offered condolences to his family, constituents, colleagues, and the people of Jigawa state, praying for strength and comfort during the loss of their beloved son.

Funeral arrangements for the late lawmaker were subsequently announced in due course. His death is a significant loss to the House of Representatives and the people of Jigawa state, who missed his dedicated service and leadership.

