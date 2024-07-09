Armed hoodlums have camped at the palace of the Emir of Rano in Kano state since Sunday, July 7

The invasion of the armed hoodlums has caused serious tension and panic among residents of the town

In an attempt to resolve the invasion, residents have raised alarm by writing a letter to the state Police Commissioner, Salman Dogo Garba

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - There is apprehension among residents of Rano town in Kano state as armed hoodlums camp at the headquarters of the Emirate.

Legit.ng recalls that Rano is one of the four emirates (Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi) that was abolished and the Emirs dethroned by the Kano state house of Assembly.

Arms-carrying hoodlums occupying Rano Emirate palace in Kano since Sunday, July 7 Photo credit: @CouncilRano

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that yet-to-be-identified persons have camped at the Emir’s palace since Sunday, July 7.

The concerned residents raised the alarm in a letter addressed to the state Police Commissioner, Salman Dogo Garba.

As reported by The Punch, the residents said the hoodlums’ invasion is considered a threat to the security of lives and property.

They also said it is disobedient to the Police Commissioner’s ban on June 20, 2024, that all non-state security actors should desist from providing security services in the state.

The letter read in part:

“In the evening of Sunday, July 7, 2024, Rano town, the headquarters of our beloved Rano emirate, was invaded by armed hoodlums, believed to be sponsored by a yet-to-be-identified person (s), who camped at the Emir’s palaces (both the Main Place and historic Tsohon Gari Palace)"

According to the letter, the motives of these arms-carrying machinery remain unknown to the peaceful people of the Rano emirate.

“The recent emirates tussle in Kano State, however, had brought about a lot of tension and discontent to the residents, as many felt that their opinions, as stakeholders, were not respected.”

