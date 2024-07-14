The Kano Youth Coalition (KYC) said the fire at the palace of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was a bad omen and a sign of Allah's disapproval of his reinstatement

The group claimed that Sanusi's reinstatement is illegal and has been rejected by the judiciary, his people, and God, and is calling for him to vacate the palace to avoid further ominous signs

The KYC is also urging the state government to stop supporting Sanusi's reinstatement and to respect the rule of law, threatening to take action if justice is not served

Kano—The Kano Youth Coalition (KYC) has attributed the fire incident at the palace of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II of Kano to a bad omen.

In a statement sighed by its president, Comrade Abdullahi Nuhu, the group said the incident was a clear sign that Allah was angry with the reinstatement of the emir.

Judiciary has rejected Sanusi's reinstatement - KYC

Nuhu said Sanusi’s reinstatement has been rejected by the judiciary, his people and God.

“The continued occupation of the palace by Emir Sanusi is illegal and a clear disregard for the rule of law,” the statement added.

“Despite a court judgment stopping the dissolution of the Kano Emirates, the state government has continued to support his reinstatement. This is a clear violation of the law and an affront to justice."

Kano emirate tussle: Sanusi asked to vacate palace

The group urged Emir Sanusi to vacate the palace without further delay to avoid more ominous signs, adding that his stay was a threat to peace and stability in Kano.

”We also call on the state government to stop supporting this illegality and respect the rule of law. They must act swiftly to address this situation and ensure that justice is served,” Nuhu noted.

“We will not stand idly by while the law is flouted and the people of Kano are denied justice. We demand that Emir Sanusi vacate the throne immediately.”

Why Sanusi was reinstated as Kano emir - Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf had promised to return the Kano throne to him if he was elected governor during the 2023 election campaign.

The former Kano state governor stated this during an interview on Arise News in Abuja.

