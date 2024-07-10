President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to combat hunger caused by food scarcity in the country

Members of the Nigerian Senate said Tinubu's government cannot take people for granted for too long anymore

The federal lawmakers said it was time that the government take every possible action to address the crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to address the problem of hunger and food insecurity in the country.

The federal lawmakers said Nigerians are losing patience with the government already.

Senate warns Tinubu of consequences of not addressing food scarcity, hunger crisis Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North, said the people have come almost to the end of their patience, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Let me say here that patience, and tolerance, are both elastic but they are not eternally elastic. Our students are facing real, real anger. I travelled the two states last week, in the north particularly, and I’ve seen first-hand how people, especially those who are not in the civil service, nor in any business, are suffering, fighting, and struggling to have food at least once a day."

Lawan added that:

“We wouldn’t like the kind of thing that we see in our streets and it is time that we take every possible action to get out of the event of the arm of government to ensure that food floods our country, the right food. the government must be entirely responsible because we cannot, we cannot take people for granted for too long. We have come almost to the end of the patience. And I think the elasticity is now going to snap if we are not careful.”

The Senate Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, lamented that this was the first time Nigeria was listed as one of the countries battling food insecurity

“I don’t know about some other colleagues, but there in the North, we have started seeing it visibly. This is the first time we are experiencing this level of hunger. It’s the first time Nigeria is being listed as one of the countries with food insecurity.”

Tinubu’s aide speaks on FG’s plan to combat hunger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were charged to brace up and return to farming to combat the hunger crisis and food shortage in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, gave this charge in an interview with Legit.ng.

The ex-Lagos State governor, who was a guest speaker at one of the plenaries of the 29th NESG summit, said a policy is in place to boost agricultural activities.

Source: Legit.ng