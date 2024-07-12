Another caretaker chairman of a local government Area of Rivers state has appointed over 300 aides to work for him

Darlington Orji, the caretaker chairman of Ikwerre LGA is the second council boss to make such appointments

The caretaker chairman of the Obio-Akpor LGA, Chijioke Ihunwo, had earlier appointed 100 special assistants

Ikwerre, Rivers state - The chairperson of the caretaker committee of the Ikwerre local government Area of Rivers state, Darlington Orji, has appointed over 300 assistants.

Orji made the appointment on 26 June a few days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara inaugurated him and 22 others as caretaker committee chairmen of the 23 LGA in the oil-rich state.

Some analysts believe that the appointment is a strategy by Fubara’s camp Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

As reported by Premium Times, the list of the people Orji appointed as aides as posted on Facebook is 311.

According to the list, the appointees are special assistants, senior special assistants and executive assistants.

The caretaker chairman of the Obio-Akpor local government area, Chijioke Ihunwo, had earlier announced the appointment of 100 special assistants, The Punch reports.

Ihunwo listed the names of the 100 appointees without specifying their portfolios.

Reacting to the numerous appointments, an X user, Ben Samuel (@flourish007) wrote:

“I guess this is a joke taken too far?” Otherwise, I would like you to define their job responsibilities or if they would be working (for) free.

“Who are these people, for God’s sake?”

Some analysts believe that the appointment is a strategy by Governor Fubara’s camp to strengthen and expand his political base as he fights to free himself from the influence and control of his predecessor, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

It is unclear how many other councils have made similar appointments for now.

Fubara swears in Rivers caretaker chairmen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara replaced LGA chairmen loyal to Nyesom Wike, in Rivers state.

Fubara sworn in 23 new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas on Wednesday, June 19.

The first batch of 11 Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) took their oath of office amid tight security at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt

