Kano state governor Abba Yusuf takes a strong stance against groups promoting LGBT rights

The directive follows rising tensions over alleged advocacy for same-sex marriage within the state

Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye of Kano state confirmed the government's rejection of any federal agreement promoting LGBT activities

Kano governor, Abba Yusuf, has declared a firm stance against any groups suspected of promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights within the state.

Yusuf's directive follows heightened tensions over alleged activities advocating for same-sex marriage.

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf moves against LGBT rights advocates

Source: Facebook

Speaking to reporters in Kano on Sunday, July 7, the state Commissioner for Information Baba Dantiye addressed concerns over a reported federal government agreement on LGBTQ rights, The Punch reported.

Dantiye emphasized that the state government rejects any such agreement that could promote gay and lesbian activities, citing it as contradictory to the cultural norms and moral standards of Kano's people.

The commissioner further disclosed that Governor Yusuf has instructed the Hisbah Board to take action against organizations advocating for LGBT rights in the state.

He said:

"I had a discussion with the governor, and he clearly expressed his opposition to the alleged agreement, although its confirmation is pending. He assured me that there would be no place for LGBT activities in Kano.

"As you are aware, 98% of Kano's population identifies as Muslims, and our religion vehemently opposes such immorality, which is why we cannot condone it."

Regarding allegations of groups promoting LGBT activities in the state, the commissioner confirmed that the government has received public concerns, prompting the governor to instruct the Hisbah to investigate and take decisive measures against these groups.

Dantiye also mentioned ongoing consultations with religious leaders on strategies to curb such activities within the state.

He added:

"We have also discussed this matter with the governor, and he has directed the Hisbah to investigate and clamp down on these groups. We will pursue appropriate legal actions as necessary."

