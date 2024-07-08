Former presidential Spokesperson Dr. Doyin Okupe has characterized the ongoing leadership turmoil in Rivers State as a severe setback

The conflict in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Okupe attributed the crisis to a breakdown in adherence to legal norms and underscored the importance of a political solution

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A former presidential spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP), Doyin Okupe, has characterised the ongoing leadership turmoil in Rivers state as a severe setback, emphasizing that it demands a political resolution.

Okupe, who previously served as the director-general of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, expressed concern over the political crisis gripping Rivers.

Former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, weighs in on Rivers political crisis Photo credit: Doyin Okupe/Nyesom Wike/Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Reasons for the protracted rift

As reported by The Nation, the conflict centers around a power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This discord has deeply divided the State House of Assembly, where lawmakers aligned with either leader have elected separate Speakers, exacerbating the political rift.

Recently, legislators loyal to Wike defected from the ruling PDP to join the APC, prompting a legal battle.

Court decisions

A State High Court in Port Harcourt initially restrained these lawmakers from functioning as members of the Assembly following their party switch, a decision later overturned by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Okupe's reaction

Reflecting on these developments Okupe attributed the crisis to a breakdown in adherence to legal norms and emphasized the need for a political resolution to restore stability in Rivers State, The Punch reported.

He said:

"Let us all abide by our laws and regulations, and let the courts adjudicate based on the law. Anyone who violates the law should face consequences.

"The current trajectory in Rivers State is precarious, and I advocate for a political solution, speaking from my extensive experience in politics."

Highlighting the necessity of a political resolution, Okupe stressed that politics revolves around interests, and the crisis could be resolved if the conflicting parties' interests are discussed and harmonized.

He said:

"In all my years in politics, I have yet to encounter a situation that a political solution cannot resolve in any political dispute.

"Politics centers on interests—what are A's interests and what are B's interests, and how can we reconcile them? That is the crux of it."

Pro Wike, Fubara lawmakers hold parallel sittings

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, July 7, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led house loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara had in a letter by the clerk, Goodnews Gillis-West, invited a new commissioner-nominee, Emmanuel Fubara, to appear before it on Monday, July 8, for screening and confirmation.

Legit.ng reported that the Martin Amaewhule-led house loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will also hold plenary same day (Monday, July 8).

While the pro-Fubara lawmakers hold their sitting in an improvised chamber in the government house, Port Harcourt, the pro-Wike legislators will sit at the state assembly official quarters along Aba Road, also in the metropolis.

Source: Legit.ng