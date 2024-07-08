ASUU has given an update regarding its decision to embark on an industrial action to drive home its demands

ASUU president Professor Emmanuel Osodeke lamented that none of the agreements reached with the federal government had been implemented

The education union clarified that a strike is not imminent if agreements are implemented by the FG within the next two weeks

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has maintained that a strike is not imminent if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government implements the agreements reached in the next two weeks.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU, disclosed this on Monday, July 8, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Recall that ASUU had threatened to embark on an industrial action strike following the non-implementation of agreements reached upon with the federal government.

On June 26, the minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, invited the union to a meeting to deliberate on the lingering issues affecting universities and to avert the planned strike.

But speaking on the development on Monday, Osodeke lamented that none of the agreements reached with the federal government had been implemented, The Punch reported.

The ASUU president said some of the demands included, the non-implementation of the 2009 re-negotiated agreements, The Guardian reported.

“At the meeting called by the Minister of Education, we agreed that after two weeks, we will meet to see the progress the government has made.

“We will also see what we will do next if the government fail to implement the agreements reached.

“The meeting in the next two weeks is to see what they have done which will inform our decision,” he said.

