Osogbo, Osun state - Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Saturday afternoon, July 6, following the collapse of the electricity grid controlled from Osogbo, Osun state.

As reported by The Cable, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the development.

AEDC said:

“Please be informed that the power outage being experienced is due to a system failure from the national grid at 3:10 pm today, affecting the power supply to our franchise areas."

Daily Trust also noted the national grid's collapse.

Confirming the collapse, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) said the incident occurred around 3:09 pm.

A public announcement signed by Emeka Ezeh, its head of corporate affairs, noted that the situation led to the loss of power supply.

Ezeh said:

“This is to inform our esteemed customers of a general system collapse which occurred at 15:09 hours today, 6th July, 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.”

Legit.ng reports that it is reportedly the fourth time in 2024 that the national power will collapse.

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all generation and 11 distribution companies, with the FG retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.

However, since privatisation, the grid has collapsed more than 140 times.

