Nigeria plunged into darkness on Thursday after the national grid, managed from Osogbo, Osun state, collapsed around 4:30 p.m

Numerous distribution companies confirmed that their supply lines were affected, resulting in power outages across all 36 states

By 4 p.m., the grid supplied 2984 megawatts, but by 5 p.m., all 21 power plants connected to the grid reported zero output

Nigeria faces a widespread power outage as the country's leading electricity network, overseen from Osogbo, Osun State, experienced a breakdown around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

This incident left countless households and businesses in darkness.

It is the fourth grid collapse within the first three months of the year, compounding the persistent difficulties in Nigeria's power industry.

Reports from distribution companies (DisCos) across Nigeria's 36 states indicate that their power supply systems were disabled, leading to extensive power outages nationwide.

According to Leadership, the grid's electricity production, previously at 2,984 megawatts by 4 p.m. on Thursday, rapidly dropped to zero within an hour. By 5 p.m., all 21 power plants linked to the grid had ceased operations.

Nigeria experienced 141 grid collapses in 10 years

This latest incident highlights yet another setback for Nigeria's electricity sector, which has struggled despite efforts to improve it through privatization.

The grid has experienced 141 collapses in the past decade, revealing the industry's deep-rooted challenges.

At the time of reporting, only the Azura Power Plant was actively contributing to the grid, albeit with a modest output of 54 megawatts.

Meanwhile, major power generation plants like Egbin, Afam, Geregu, and others remained inactive, worsening the country's electricity shortage.

In another report, Eko Electricity Distribution Company has reversed its previous decision to remove its CEO from office.

They clarified that all employment agreements within EKEDP are contingent upon regulatory terms.

Nonetheless, the company stressed that employees responsible for revenue losses would still face termination.

