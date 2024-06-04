Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has said the national grid has been restored.

The electricity network was restored after the NLC and TUC suspended their strike on Tuesday, June 4.

The Punch said NUEE's national president, Adebiyi Adeyeye, confirmed the restoration.

Adeyeye said:

“The strike has been suspended, which means the grid has come back to normal. It is on already."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng