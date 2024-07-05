Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The signing of $150bn Samoa Agreement by President Bola Ahmed-led federal government has generated a lot of heated argument and reactions from Nigerians.

Nigerians have expressed concerned about the country been forced to legalise LGBTQ and same-sex relationships in the country.

This article explains what the agreement entails, what Nigeria stands to benefit and more as reported by TheCable.

What is Samoa Agreement?

The Samoa Agreement is a vital legal framework that connects the European Union (EU) with 79 countries. These countries collectively form the Organisation of African, Caribbean, Pacific States (OACPS)

The agreement addresses some essential topics like democracy, human rights, sustainable economic growth, climate change, social development, peace, security, migration and mobility.

Did Nigeria sign Samoa agreement?

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris , said on 28 June 2024, Nigeria signed the Samoa Agreement at the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) Secretariat in Brussels, Belgium.

Idris made this known in a statement shared via the ministry's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FMINONigeria

Nigeria signed the Agreement on Friday 28 June 2024 after extensive reviews and consultations by the Interministerial Committee, convened by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (FMBEP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Federal Ministry of Justice (FMOJ).

It was ensured that none of the 103 Articles and Provisions of the Agreement contravenes the 1999 Constitution as amended or the laws of Nigeria, and other extant Laws.

Are Nigerian laws subject to Samoa Agreement?

The government has made it clear that any provision that is inconsistent with the laws of Nigeria shall be invalid.

This was disclosed in a statement on June 26, 2024 following Nigeria’s endorsement of the agreement.

It is instructive to note that there is an existing legislation against same-sex relationships in Nigeria enacted in 2014.

Does Samoa Agreement mention LGBTQ+?

Articles 2.5 and 29.5 of the agreement have been subject to controversy after Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning confirmed the signing of the agreement.

Articles 2.5 states that:

“The Parties shall systematically promote a gender perspective and ensure that gender equality is mainstreamed across all policies.”

Article 10 explains that gender equality refers to equal treatment among boys, girls, men and women in terms of “access to equal opportunities in, equal control and full and equal participation in, all spheres of life.”

It did not make mention of transgender terms or LGBTQ in its explanation.

Article 29.5 states that:

“The Parties shall support universal access to sexual and reproductive health commodities and healthcare services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes.”

Speaking on the defence of the agreement, Bolaji Adebiyi, Bagudu’s spokesperson, said:

“The documents signed by the Federal Government were strictly for the economic development of Nigeria; nowhere in the documents were LGBT or same-sex marriage mentioned even remotely, and it would be wrong for anyone to imply that Nigeria had accepted those tendencies. What Bagudu signed was about a $150 billion trade component.”

What does Nigeria benefit from Samoa agreement?

Nigeria stands to enjoy access to capital, expertise and development aid from the EU, as well as advanced cooperation in various sectors like education, healthcare and infrastructure. The agreement could also unlock new trade opportunities and market access for Nigerian export, thereby fostering economic growth and diversification.

Tinubu denies plan to legalise LGBT rights

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has denied the report that Tinubu was planning to introduce LGBT rights into the country.

Clarifying the rumour clauses in the Samoa Agreement, the presidency said that Nigeria law superseded the agreement.

The government assured that President Tinubu would not sign any agreement that would contradict the interest of Nigerians

