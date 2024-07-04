The minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said Nigeria has signed a N150 billion Samoa agreement

The development has resulted in a lot of knocks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration because of LGBTQ clauses allegedly attached to the agreement

Some Islamic clerics, rights activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have rejected and condemned the move in its entirety

FCT, Abuja - The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been lambasted for signing the controversial Samoa agreement with condition for supporting the recognition of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community

The minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu confirmed the signing at a reception organised by the European Union (EU) in Abuja on Monday, July 1.

Islamic clerics, rights activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) rejected the move

According to Daily Trust, the Samoa agreement reportedly has some LGBTQ clauses as a condition for getting financial and other support from advanced societies.

However, Bagudu’s media assistant, Bolaji Adebiyi, said the documents signed by the federal government were strictly for the economic development of Nigeria.

Adebiyi said LGBT or same-sex marriage were not mentioned even remotely in the document.

He explained that what Bagudu signed was concerning a $150 billion trade component and that it will be wrong to imply that Nigeria had accepted LGBTQ tendencies.

Islamic groups react

The Administrative Secretary of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Abubakar Akande, said the council would not welcome such an agreement.

Akande said NSCIA's stance on same-sex marriage or LGBT remained unchanged.

‘We cannot agree to what is against the injunction of our Creator, Allah, on this matter, and which also disrespects Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

The Ameer (leader), Abuja Muslim Forum (AMF), Abdulrazaq Ajani, said the chairmen of the relevant committees in the house of representatives, and the administrative leadership of the legislators rejected the move completely.

Ajani said the African civil society organisations (CSOs), which the AMF is a part of, had met top government officials and members of the two chambers of the National Assembly on the agreement.

World Council for Health (WCH) International and Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), said President Tinubu needs to rescind that signature.

The Media Coordinator of the agency, Omoye Olaye, said whoever signed the agreement needs to apologise to Nigerians.

“All he (Tinubu) needs to do is to apologise on Nigeria’s behalf very nicely and tell them that the truth is we have not signed. We are withdrawing from the ACP EU Treaty. That is all we ask the President to do. That is all we will accept. Anything less than that will not be accepted,”

While reacting to the development, Hon. Rabiu Yusuf, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements, said:

“To the best of my knowledge, nothing has happened in the National Assembly regarding the Samoa Agreement.”

Police react to LGBTQ “Of Course” challenge video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force vowed to take necessary action against LGBTQ people seen in the viral video of the ‘Of Course’ challenge.'

The NPF spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the LGBTQ activities and practices are unnatural offences and are totally condemned in Nigeria.

Adejobi said the LGBTQ people seen in the viral video are criminals and will be punished according to the law

