Some streets in Lagos were completely flooded on Wednesday, July 3, and residents could not go about their usual activities

An X user posted a video claiming some people are collecting N200 to cross people in Ojo, Ojo local government area of Lagos state

Legit.ng reports that while Lagos typically experiences seasonal flooding, this flood was one of the worst in state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - In the aftermath of the worrying rainfall on Wednesday, July 3, which affected parts of Lagos state, an individual has been spotted charging N200 to carry people through the water.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, July 3, by @omonna14 the man was heard charging N200 to carry people through the floodwaters in Ojo area of the state.

Flooding overtook residential areas and major roads across Lagos state on Wednesday, July 3. Photo credits: @omonna14, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The video captures a voice saying "N200 per person" as people are seen trying to navigate their way through the water.

Lagos floods: Nigerians react

Some netizens have reacted to the video. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Wizebaba wrote:

"Sweet business."

@AfamefunaDavid said:

"Money na water true true."

@Jacuzzi1722 commented:

"This Lagos ehn."

Legit.ng reports that Wednesday’s downpour rendered homes flooded and affected some corporate workers.

This severe flooding has left many residents trapped.

Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city with a population of over 15 million. It is overcrowded with many people living in flimsily built slums, many of which are low-lying and prone to flooding.

This recent spell of downpours has inevitably caused flash flooding right across much of the south.

The rainy season in Nigeria runs from April to September.

More to read on Lagos

Flood sweeps Lagos pupil away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fruit seller was thrown into mourning as her son, Joshua, was swept away by flood while returning from school on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state.

The tragic incident occurred when the primary six alongside his colleagues were returning home from school.

Source: Legit.ng