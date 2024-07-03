5-man syndicate whohave been arrested by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC)

The area boys for exploiting pedestrians seeking to use the walkway under the bridge in the Ojo area of Lagos state

They demanded N100 from each person trying to cross following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 3Adesinawho

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Amuwo Odofin, Lagos state - Some miscreants were captured in a trending video exploiting pedestrians seeking to use the walkway under the bridge in the Ojo area of Lagos state.

The area boys were seen in the viral video demanding N100 from each person following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 3.

Suspects arrested at Trade Fair Bus Stop in Lagos Photo credit: @LAGESCOfficial

Source: Twitter

Another X user, @kunle_adeshina, said the miscreants have been arrested by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) following public outcry.

Adeshina said the miscreants were extorting money from innocent commuters who tried to pass under the Bridge at the Trade Fair Amuwo Odofin to avoid wading through floods.

Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) confirmed the arrest via its X handle, @LAGESCOfficial

Legit.ng earlier reported that heavy rainfall in the Ibeju-Lekki area caused widespread flooding, affecting residential areas and major roads, including Epe, Eredo, and Bogije in Lagos state.

Residents attribute the flooding to blocked waterways due to indiscriminate waste dumping, and lack of functional drainage systems in new sites.

The flooding has destroyed properties, rendered residents homeless, and disrupted daily life, with calls for urgent government action to address the issue.

Flood sweeps away Lagos pupil

Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state as the flood swept away a primary six pupil simply identified as Joshua.

Joshua's mother said her son was supposed to write his common entrance examination into secondary school.

An eyewitness said the victim and his schoolmates fell into the drainage as the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water

Source: Legit.ng