US company in Nigeria has established an electric car assembly plant in Lagos, giving more options to Nigerians

The company recently released a video footage showcasing some of its production lines and features

There is strong competition ongoing in the Nigerian auto industry, which includes Innoson Motors, Dangote automobile company

American electric vehicle manufacturer Saglev is now assembling electric cars at its new assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, first made this public on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

He wrote:

"It is great to see @saglev has commenced the production of electric cars at its state-of-the-art assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos."

Electric assembly plant in Lagos

Speaking of electric vehicles, Sam Faleye, Saglev's Chief Executive Officer, revealed that the company's electric cars can cover 300km on a single charge.

He explained that this is equivalent to driving from Oshodi to Ajah in Lagos 10 times, Punch reports.

The caption reads:

“It is great to see #saglev has commenced the production of electric cars at its state-of-the-art assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos.”

Nigerians react to electric vehicles

Fisayo Fosudo, a popular tech review, revealed that one of the Saglev electric cars goes for N137 million.

He wrote:

" Can you get this. This car should retail for around $85,000 or just N137 Million only. It’s a Full-sized Luxury Fully Electric SUV Assembled by a Nigerian EV Manufacturer."

The replies:

@Ugorichfx said:

"$85k is much if they truly want to break into the West African market.

There are other EV options way lesser @ $45k - $75k (Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, even Kia Nero)"

@antoniocory1 wrote:

"Definitely."

Energy firm to launch electric vehicles charging station

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Egoras Technology, a Nigerian energy company, has made known plans to unveil its electric vehicle charging station, Egostation.

According to the company, the infrastructure powered by blockchain technology debuted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The company is embracing the transition of African communities from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing sustainable energy.

