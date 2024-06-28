Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid a marital conflict between popular X user, Suraj Oyewale and his estranged wife, Aminah Oyewale, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has asked the commissioner of police (CP), Adegoke Fayoade, to investigate the matter immediately.

Legit.ng reports that Sir J trended on X on Friday, June 28, because he discovered that his first wife reportedly contacted a herbalist on TikTok to block him from taking a second wife.

Amid the marital feud, a domestic violence allegation was raised against Oyewale, with the social media commentator and businessman admitting to the offence in now-deleted tweets.

The real estate CEO proposed to a young Muslim woman. Out of nowhere, his first wife's family member apparently used a burner account to expose Sir J as Oyewale is fondly called.

She said Sir J is a hypocrite and should stop pretending like he had not picked a wedding date already with the new wife, and should stop acting like a good man after allegedly beating his first wife, who, according to The Punch, he is planning to divorce.

Reacting to the domestic abuse allegation against Sir J, Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, the head of the public affairs unit of the Lagos DSVA, released a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads in full:

"Our attention has been drawn to a tweet made by @SirJarus.

"As the Statutory Agency in Lagos State dedicated to preventing and responding to domestic and sexual violence, we take this very seriously.

"Domestic violence in any form is unacceptable, and the Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance stance against it.

"We have, as an Agency referred this to the Commissioner of Police (Gender Desk Department) to ensure that investigation commences.

"We appreciate everyone who tagged us and brought this to our attention."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng