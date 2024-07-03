A building in the Ijesha, Surulere area, has been sealed by the Lagos state government following the action of some occupants

On Wednesday, July 3, officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) sealed the building after residents reportedly dumped waste on a flooded street

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos state commissioner for environment and water resources, announced the sanction and shared further details

The Lagos State Government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sealed an apartment building in the Ijesha, Surulere area on Wednesday, July 3 after residents were captured emptying refuse into the street.

Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, made this disclosure on Wednesday, via a post shared on his X page, accompanied by pictures.

The government took this action after an X user, Adeoye Adetutu, had drawn attention to the alleged environmental infraction on the social media platform.

Tagging the commissioner, Adeoye, the X user, shared a photo showing some residents of the building appearing to dump their refuse on the street.

She tweeted:

“(These) people just poured out their waste to the street water. This is no 2 Akewukewe Street beside Ikate Local Government in Ijesha Surulere.”

Reacting, Wahab asked the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to investigate the incident.

In an update hours later on Wednesday, the commissioner said:

"As directed by @tokunbo_wahab, No 2, Akewukewe Street, Ikate, Surulere was sealed today 3rd July, 2024 due to indiscriminate disposal of by men of the Monitoring & Compliance department of @Lawma_gov."

